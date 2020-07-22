US Oil Output Rises 100,000 Barrels Per Day, First Increase in 5 Weeks - Energy Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) US oil production rose by an estimated 100,000 barrels per day last week to reach 11.1 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

The EIA estimated a record high crude production of 13.1 million barrels per day in mid-March as the United States stood as the world's largest oil producer. In its latest update on supply-demand of petroleum for the week ended July 17, EIA cited daily production at 2 million barrels below that high.

The EIA did not give any reasons for the increase. But the hike comes as US crude prices continue with their broad rally from late April, rebounding from nearly $40 per barrel in the minus to above $40 in the positive this week.

The market plunged into negative pricing after demand for crude cratered on the back of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which pushed US output all the way down to 10.5 million barrels per day by the week ended June 12.

In its weekly dataset released on Wednesday, the EIA indicated that demand for crude had fallen again last week as it reported a 4.9-million barrel stockpile increase versus the 7.5-million barrel drawdown the previous week.