UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Oil Output Rises 100,000 Barrels Per Day, First Increase In 5 Weeks - Energy Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:10 PM

US Oil Output Rises 100,000 Barrels Per Day, First Increase in 5 Weeks - Energy Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) US oil production rose by an estimated 100,000 barrels per day last week to reach 11.1 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

The EIA estimated a record high crude production of 13.1 million barrels per day in mid-March as the United States stood as the world's largest oil producer. In its latest update on supply-demand of petroleum for the week ended July 17, EIA cited daily production at 2 million barrels below that high.

The EIA did not give any reasons for the increase. But the hike comes as US crude prices continue with their broad rally from late April, rebounding from nearly $40 per barrel in the minus to above $40 in the positive this week.

The market plunged into negative pricing after demand for crude cratered on the back of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which pushed US output all the way down to 10.5 million barrels per day by the week ended June 12.

In its weekly dataset released on Wednesday, the EIA indicated that demand for crude had fallen again last week as it reported a 4.9-million barrel stockpile increase versus the 7.5-million barrel drawdown the previous week.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Oil United States April June July Market All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

1 minute ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Ins ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.