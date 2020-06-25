UrduPoint.com
US Oil Output Rises For First Time In 13 Weeks, Spurred By Prices Near $40 - EIA Data

US Oil Output Rises for First Time in 13 Weeks, Spurred by Prices Near $40 - EIA Data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) US oil production grew by 500,000 barrels per day last week, the first rise in 13 weeks, as crude prices at or near $40 per barrel spurred more drilling from producers in America's shale oil patches, weekly data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed.

US crude oil output for the week ended June 19 and was estimated at 11 million barrels per day versus the 10.5 million observed during the week to June 12, EIA data published on Wednesday showed.

Production stood at a record high of 13.1 million barrels per day in mid-March, just before the full impact of coronavirus lockdowns hit the US economy.

Since then, output fell by an estimated 20 percent in just over three months as drillers in America's shale patches cut oil rigs, turned spigots down and shut in wells to cope with a near 30 percent loss in global fuel demand at the height of the pandemic. Coordinated production cuts by the Saudi-led and Russia-assisted Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries also helped reduce oil's oversupply versus demand.

As a result, crude prices rallied sharply, with the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark gaining some 300 percent from an April 28 low of around $10 per barrel to above $40 in recent days.

"It's obvious that the rally has prompted production hedging again as we neared $40," John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital, told Sputnik. "We could go as low as $35 next as people begin to realize the market's gone up too much, too fast in just three months."

Crude prices fell more than 5 percent on Wednesday, after news of the surprise production hike, and a larger-than-anticipated crude stockpile build of 1.4 million barrels for the week ended June 19 announced by the EIA. By 11:36 AM ET, WTI for August delivery was down $2.23 per barrel, or 5.5 percent, at $38.14.

