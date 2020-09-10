US Oil Output Rose 300,000 Barrels Per Day on Post-Hurricane Rebound - Energy Dept.

US oil output rose by an estimated 300,000 barrels per day last week to reach 10 million bpd as crude production platforms on the Gulf of Mexico were redeployed after being shut down during Hurricane Laura, Energy Information Administration (EIA) data revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) US oil output rose by an estimated 300,000 barrels per day last week to reach 10 million bpd as crude production platforms on the Gulf of Mexico were redeployed after being shut down during Hurricane Laura, Energy Information Administration (EIA) data revealed on Thursday.

The EIA estimated a record high crude production of 13.1 million barrels per day in mid-March as the United States stood as the world's largest oil producer. In its latest update for the week ended September 4, the agency cited daily production at 3.1 million barrels below that high.

In the previous week to August 29, the EIA estimated oil production at 9.

7 millions daily, accounting for outages in the aftermath of Laura as most of the production facilities on the Gulf of Mexico were shut as precaution.

As of Saturday, only 40 of the 643 manned production platforms on the Gulf, accounting for 6.2 percent of capacity, remained idle, the Department of Interior reported.

Laura, one of the strongest US hurricanes in more than a century, made landfall between east Texas and west Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on August 26. The storm, which killed at least 25 people and damaged countless property, also scored a near-direct hit on one refinery in Louisiana processing 769,000 barrels per day of crude.