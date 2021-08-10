UrduPoint.com

US Oil Output Seen At 11.8Mln Barrels Daily By 2022, Below Pre-Pandemic High - EIA

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 11:17 PM

US Oil Output Seen at 11.8Mln Barrels Daily By 2022, Below Pre-Pandemic High - EIA

US crude oil production is expected to average 11.1 million barrels daily this year and 11.8 million b/d in 2022, the Energy Information Administration said Tuesday, unveiling forecasts that remained well below the pre-pandemic record high of 13.1 million b/d

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) US crude oil production is expected to average 11.1 million barrels daily this year and 11.8 million b/d in 2022, the Energy Information Administration said Tuesday, unveiling forecasts that remained well below the pre-pandemic record high of 13.1 million b/d.

"EIA's most recent monthly data show U.S. crude oil production was 11.2 million b/d in May," the agency said in the monthly update of its so-called Short-term Energy Outlook for August. "We expect production to be relatively flat through October before it starts rising in November and December and throughout 2022. Forecast US crude oil production for 2022 averages 11.8 million b/d, up from 11.1 million b/d in 2021."

The United States, the world's largest oil consumer, was also the largest producer from 2015 through 2020, before the outbreak of the COVID-19. At its peak, the country pumped 13.1 million b/d in March last year. The evaporation of oil demand brought on by the pandemic, and the resulting harm to the energy industry over the subsequent months, had severely impacted US production, with the country now turning out an estimated 11.2 million b/d now.

As for global oil production, the EIA forecast that output from the 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will dip slightly from 25.6 million b/d in 2020 to 26.5 million b/d this year before ramping up in 2022 to 28.7 million b/d.

"Our expectation of rising OPEC production is primarily based on our assumption that OPEC will raise production through the end of 2021 in line with targets it announced on July 18," the agency said.

Consequently, the EIA said it expected the global price of oil, measured by the UK-based North Sea Brent crude, to decline from the average of $75 per barrel in July to $72 between August and November, and as low as $66 by 2022.

Brent hovered at $71 per barrel in Tuesday's trade, up 37 percent on the year.

"We expect that continuing growth in production from OPEC+ and accelerating growth in U.S. tight oil production along with other supply growth will outpace decelerating growth in global oil consumption and contribute to Brent prices declining," the EIA said.

OPEC+ groups the original 13 countries in the Saudi-led OPEC with 10 other oil producing nations that include Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Oil Price United States March May July August October November December 2015 2020 From Industry Million

Recent Stories

German train drivers go on strike as wage dispute ..

German train drivers go on strike as wage dispute escalates

2 seconds ago
 President urges universities to prepare youth in I ..

President urges universities to prepare youth in IT, Artificial Intelligence fie ..

4 seconds ago
 PAF victorious in Independence Hockey Cup match

PAF victorious in Independence Hockey Cup match

5 seconds ago
 Meeting held to discuss status of GB as province

Meeting held to discuss status of GB as province

7 seconds ago
 62 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Balochista ..

62 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Balochistan

10 seconds ago
 Ethiopian Prime Minister Calls on Citizens to Join ..

Ethiopian Prime Minister Calls on Citizens to Join Army in Fight Against Tigray ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.