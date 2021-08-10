US Oil Output Seen at 11.8Mln Barrels Daily By 2022, Below Pre-Pandemic High - EIA

US crude oil production is expected to average 11.1 million barrels daily this year and 11.8 million b/d in 2022, the Energy Information Administration said Tuesday, unveiling forecasts that remained well below the pre-pandemic record high of 13.1 million b/d

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) US crude oil production is expected to average 11.1 million barrels daily this year and 11.8 million b/d in 2022, the Energy Information Administration said Tuesday, unveiling forecasts that remained well below the pre-pandemic record high of 13.1 million b/d.

"EIA's most recent monthly data show U.S. crude oil production was 11.2 million b/d in May," the agency said in the monthly update of its so-called Short-term Energy Outlook for August. "We expect production to be relatively flat through October before it starts rising in November and December and throughout 2022. Forecast US crude oil production for 2022 averages 11.8 million b/d, up from 11.1 million b/d in 2021."

The United States, the world's largest oil consumer, was also the largest producer from 2015 through 2020, before the outbreak of the COVID-19. At its peak, the country pumped 13.1 million b/d in March last year. The evaporation of oil demand brought on by the pandemic, and the resulting harm to the energy industry over the subsequent months, had severely impacted US production, with the country now turning out an estimated 11.2 million b/d now.

As for global oil production, the EIA forecast that output from the 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will dip slightly from 25.6 million b/d in 2020 to 26.5 million b/d this year before ramping up in 2022 to 28.7 million b/d.

"Our expectation of rising OPEC production is primarily based on our assumption that OPEC will raise production through the end of 2021 in line with targets it announced on July 18," the agency said.

Consequently, the EIA said it expected the global price of oil, measured by the UK-based North Sea Brent crude, to decline from the average of $75 per barrel in July to $72 between August and November, and as low as $66 by 2022.

Brent hovered at $71 per barrel in Tuesday's trade, up 37 percent on the year.

"We expect that continuing growth in production from OPEC+ and accelerating growth in U.S. tight oil production along with other supply growth will outpace decelerating growth in global oil consumption and contribute to Brent prices declining," the EIA said.

OPEC+ groups the original 13 countries in the Saudi-led OPEC with 10 other oil producing nations that include Russia.