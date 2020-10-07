UrduPoint.com
US Oil Output Seen Slowing To 11.1Mln Barrels Daily By 2021 - Energy Agency

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:01 AM

US Oil Output Seen Slowing to 11.1Mln Barrels Daily by 2021 - Energy Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) US crude oil production is expected to slow to 11.5 million barrels daily in 2020 and 11.1 million in 2021, from 12.2 million in 2019, from disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday.

"The Short-Term Energy Outlook remains subject to heightened levels of uncertainty because mitigation and reopening efforts related to COVID-19 continue to evolve," the agency said in a statement. "On an annual average basis, EIA expects US crude oil production to fall from 12.

2 million b/d in 2019 to 11.5 million b/d in 2020 and 11.1 million b/d in 2021."

US crude oil production hit a record high of 13.1 million barrels daily in mid-March just before the coronavirus outbreak peaked. In separate data issued at the end last month, the EIA estimated output at 10.7 million barrels daily for the week ended September 25.

The COVID-19 pandemic and concerns of oversupply has upended the US and global oil industry since the first quarter, driving crude prices down 35 percent on the year.

