US Oil Output To Grow By 500,000Bpd This Year - Oxy Energy President

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 09:46 PM

US Oil Output to Grow by 500,000Bpd This Year - Oxy Energy President

US oil production is expected to grow by 500,000 barrels a day this year with most of it coming from the Permian Basin in West Texas, Oxy Energy Services President Frederick Forthuber told Sputnik on Tuesday

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) US oil production is expected to grow by 500,000 barrels a day this year with most of it coming from the Permian Basin in West Texas, Oxy Energy Services President Frederick Forthuber told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We think it will be about 500,000 barrels a day this year and 80 to 90 percent from Permian (Basin)," Forthuber said on the margins of CERAWeek.

