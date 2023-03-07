US Oil Output to Grow by 500,000Bpd This Year - Oxy Energy President

US oil production is expected to grow by 500,000 barrels a day this year with most of it coming from the Permian Basin in West Texas, Oxy Energy Services President Frederick Forthuber told Sputnik on Tuesday

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023)

"We think it will be about 500,000 barrels a day this year and 80 to 90 percent from Permian (Basin)," Forthuber said on the margins of CERAWeek.