US Oil Output To Reach Record Average Of 12.4Mln Barrels In 2023 - Energy Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) US oil production is expected to reach a record average of 12.4 million barrels per day (b/d) by 2023 as output catches up with  the slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

"We expect US crude oil production to average 11.8 million b/d in 2022 and to rise to 12.4 million b/d in 2023, which would be the highest annual average US crude oil production on record," the EIA said in its monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook for January.

The all-time high for US crude production, in absolute monthly numbers and not average, was 13.1 million barrels in March 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic measures destroyed demand for fuels.

In the year that followed, US crude production fell by a third to around 10 million barrels per day.

The EIA said the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook continues to reflect "heightened levels of uncertainty" due to the ongoing pandemic.

"In addition to macroeconomic uncertainties, uncertainty about winter weather and consumer energy demand also present a wide range of potential outcomes for energy consumption," it added.

The EIA also projected that crude shipped by the OPEC+ alliance of global oil producers will rise by 2.5 million from last year to average 28.8 million barrels per day this year and 28.9 million in 2023.

OPEC+ - which groups the 13-member Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with 10 other oil producers steered by Russia - has slashed its crude exports since the pandemic measures decimated demand for fuels in April 2020.

The alliance began by cutting 10 million barrels daily from its 2019 export level of around 32 million barrels per day. It is still withholding about 4 million barrels of daily supply from the market.

