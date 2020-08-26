UrduPoint.com
US Oil Output Up 100,000 Barrels At Estimated 10.8M Barrels Last Week - EIA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:11 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) US oil production rose by an estimated 100,000 barrels per day last week to reach 10.8 million barrels daily, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday in the first output hike projected by the agency in more than a month amid a rise in crude prices.

The EIA estimated a record high crude production of 13.1 million barrels per day in mid-March as the United States stood as the world's largest oil producer. In its latest update on supply-demand of petroleum for the week ended August 21, the agency cited daily production at 2. 3 million barrels below that high.

