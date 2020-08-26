UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Oil Output Up 100,000 Barrels At Estimated 10.8Mln Barrels Last Week - Energy Agency

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:29 PM

US Oil Output Up 100,000 Barrels at Estimated 10.8Mln Barrels Last Week - Energy Agency

US oil production rose by an estimated 100,000 barrels per day last week to reach 10.8 million barrels daily, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday in the first projected output hike in more than a month

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) US oil production rose by an estimated 100,000 barrels per day last week to reach 10.8 million barrels daily, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday in the first projected output hike in more than a month.

The EIA estimated a record high crude production of 13.1 million barrels per day in mid-March as the United States stood as the world's largest oil producer. In its latest update on supply-demand of petroleum for the week that ended on August 21, the agency cited daily production at 2.3 million barrels below that high.

The last time the EIA projected an output hike was during the week to July 17, when it estimated a 100,000-barrel-per-day hike.

While the EIA did not explain changes to production in its weekly data set, the latest hike comes on the heels of the first double-digit increase in the US oil rig count in more than a year. Oil rigs, which are an indicator of production, rose by 11 to 183 during the week to August 21.

The production increase follows stability in crude oil prices achieved at around the $40 per barrel region since June.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Oil United States June July August Million

Recent Stories

UAE consumer prices down 2.36 pct YoY

13 seconds ago

Unilabs Laboratories UAE’s 1st private labs to g ..

30 minutes ago

Foolproof security being provided to majalis, proc ..

1 minute ago

Govt making national consensus on FATF related ant ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Greece embassy to fully fund shipment of ..

1 minute ago

Russian Culture Ministry Tasks Tretyakov Gallery t ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.