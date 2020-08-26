US Oil Output Up 100,000 Barrels at Estimated 10.8Mln Barrels Last Week - Energy Agency

US oil production rose by an estimated 100,000 barrels per day last week to reach 10.8 million barrels daily, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday in the first projected output hike in more than a month

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) US oil production rose by an estimated 100,000 barrels per day last week to reach 10.8 million barrels daily, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday in the first projected output hike in more than a month.

The EIA estimated a record high crude production of 13.1 million barrels per day in mid-March as the United States stood as the world's largest oil producer. In its latest update on supply-demand of petroleum for the week that ended on August 21, the agency cited daily production at 2.3 million barrels below that high.

The last time the EIA projected an output hike was during the week to July 17, when it estimated a 100,000-barrel-per-day hike.

While the EIA did not explain changes to production in its weekly data set, the latest hike comes on the heels of the first double-digit increase in the US oil rig count in more than a year. Oil rigs, which are an indicator of production, rose by 11 to 183 during the week to August 21.

The production increase follows stability in crude oil prices achieved at around the $40 per barrel region since June.