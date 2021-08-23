UrduPoint.com

US Oil Prices Soar On Chinese Demand Optimism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 08:28 PM

The main US oil contract soared during trading on Monday as investors were comforted about Chinese demand as no new local Covid-19 cases were signalled in the top crude-consuming country

The main US oil contract soared during trading on Monday as investors were comforted about Chinese demand as no new local Covid-19 cases were signalled in the top crude-consuming country.

At 1355 GMT a barrel of WTI, the main US contract, for October delivery was 5.0 percent higher at $65.26 Dollars, while the main international contract, Brent for October delivery was up 4.7 percent at $68.25.

