US oil prices soar on Chinese demand optimism

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The main US oil contract soared during trading on Monday as investors were comforted about Chinese demand as no new local Covid-19 cases were signalled in the top crude-consuming country.

At 1355 GMT a barrel of WTI, the main US contract, for October delivery was 5.0 percent higher at $65.26 Dollars, while the main international contract, Brent for October delivery was up 4.7 percent at $68.25.