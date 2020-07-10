US Oil Production Fell by 1.3 Mbd in May, by 0.5Mbd in June - IEA Monthly Report

US oil production fell by 1.3 million barrels daily in May and by 500,000 barrels daily in June, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimated in its monthly report issued on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) US oil production fell by 1.3 million barrels daily in May and by 500,000 barrels daily in June, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimated in its monthly report issued on Friday.

"Total US oil production fell by nearly 1 mb/d in April versus March and we estimate that May and June will see further month-on-month falls of 1.3 mb/d and 0.5 mb/d, respectively," the IEA said.