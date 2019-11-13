UrduPoint.com
US Oil Production In 2019-2020 To Increase More Than Expected - Energy Administration

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:32 PM

The US Energy Information Administration in a monthly report on Wednesday increased the expected rate of US oil output this year to 12.29 million barrels per day (bpd), which is 30,000 bpd more than last month's forecast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The US Energy Information Administration in a monthly report on Wednesday increased the expected rate of US oil output this year to 12.29 million barrels per day (bpd), which is 30,000 bpd more than last month's forecast.

The US oil production in 2020 is also expected to grow an additional 120,000 bpd to a total of 13.29 million bpd.

In 2018, the average rate of oil output in the United States totaled 10.99 bpd.

