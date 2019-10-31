US Oil Production Increases 5.1% in August Marking New Record - Energy Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) US petroleum and natural gas production reached new peaks in August with a 5.1 percent growth in crude output and 2.1 percent rise in gas production, the energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Thursday.

Crude oil production rose to 12.36 million barrels per day (bpd) in August from 11.76 million bpd in July, up 5.1 percent, the EIA said in its "Monthly Crude Oil and Natural Gas Production" report.

Natural gas output reached 111,420 million cubic feet per day in August from 109,170 million cubic feet per day in July, a growth of 2.

1 percent, the report said.

The United States surpassed Russia in 2011 to become the world's largest producer of natural gas and Saudi Arabia in 2018 to become the world's largest producer of petroleum.

US petroleum and natural gas production increased by 16 percent and 12 percent, respectively in 2018, and the combined totals established a new production record, the EIA said.