UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Oil Production Increases 5.1% In August Marking New Record - Energy Agency

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 12:00 AM

US Oil Production Increases 5.1% in August Marking New Record - Energy Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) US petroleum and natural gas production reached new peaks in August with a 5.1 percent growth in crude output and 2.1 percent rise in gas production, the energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Thursday.

Crude oil production rose to 12.36 million barrels per day (bpd) in August from 11.76 million bpd in July, up 5.1 percent, the EIA said in its "Monthly Crude Oil and Natural Gas Production" report.

Natural gas output reached 111,420 million cubic feet per day in August from 109,170 million cubic feet per day in July, a growth of 2.

1 percent, the report said.

The United States surpassed Russia in 2011 to become the world's largest producer of natural gas and Saudi Arabia in 2018 to become the world's largest producer of petroleum.

US petroleum and natural gas production increased by 16 percent and 12 percent, respectively in 2018, and the combined totals established a new production record, the EIA said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Oil United States Saudi Arabia July August Gas 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

Govt introduces landmark legal reforms; entitles C ..

14 minutes ago

Buenos Aires Says Bolsonaro's Reaction to Argentin ..

14 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Sends Condolences Over Deadly Tra ..

14 minutes ago

EU Allocates Almost $30Mln to Assist Moldova's Pol ..

15 minutes ago

Pedersen to Meet Syria Civil Society Group After 1 ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan Rejects Split of Kashmir by India

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.