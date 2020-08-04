UrduPoint.com
US Oil Production Sees Largest Monthly Decrease In 40 Years - Energy Information Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Production of crude oil in the United States fell nearly 17 percent in May from the previous month, the largest single month plunge in records dating back to 1980, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Tuesday.

"Production of crude oil decreased in the United States in May 2020 by 1.99 million barrels per day (b/d), the largest monthly decrease since at least January 1980... This decrease surpassed the previous record drop in September 2008 when Hurricanes Gustav and Ike caused production to fall by 1.

03 million b/d," the report said.

The 16.6 percent drop in output from April to May marks the sixth consecutive monthly decrease in crude oil production and is the third month since the March 2020 declaration of a national emergency due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, the release added.

Also, US natural gas production decreased 5.9 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), or 5.3%, from April to May, the second largest monthly decrease on record and second only to a September 2008 plunge also due to hurricanes Gustav and Ike, according to the report.

