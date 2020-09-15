UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Oil Production To Decline By 0.7Mbd In 2020, By 0.6Mbd In 2021 - IEA Report

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 02:11 PM

US Oil Production to Decline by 0.7Mbd in 2020, by 0.6Mbd in 2021 - IEA Report

The US oil production is forecast to decline by 0.7 million barrels per day in 2020 due to low energy prices and by further 0.6 mbd in 2021, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The US oil production is forecast to decline by 0.7 million barrels per day in 2020 due to low energy prices and by further 0.6 mbd in 2021, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on Tuesday.

"The year as a whole will see US output down 0.

7 mb/d as onshore drilling and completion rates remain well below levels required to offset declines across the shale patch. In the absence of an uptick in investment, in 2021 we forecast a further decline of 0.6 mb/d," the report read.

The US oil production has also suffered due to the Hurricane Laura, which led to a decline in output by 0.4mbd last month, but the production is set to recover this month, the IEA noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Scouting teaches us service, sacrifice

3 minutes ago

Dengue cases in Laos reach 6,203

3 minutes ago

Protests to condemn Motorway gang-rape incident co ..

34 minutes ago

COVID-19 Vaccine of Russia's Chumakov Institute En ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Intel Chief Refutes Claims Moscow ..

3 minutes ago

Shafqat warns to close such schools failing to com ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.