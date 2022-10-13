US Oil Reserve at Just Above 400Mln Barrels, Lowest Since June 1984 - Energy Agency

The US emergency oil reserve stands at just over 400 million barrels after almost a year of drawdowns aimed at reducing domestic fuel prices under upward pressure due to a global squeeze in crude supplies, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The US emergency oil reserve stands at just over 400 million barrels after almost a year of drawdowns aimed at reducing domestic fuel prices under upward pressure due to a global squeeze in crude supplies, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Thursday.

The crude balance in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) was at 408.7 million barrels after a 7.7-million-barrel drawdown during the week ended October 7, the EIA said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report released Thursday.

The EIA noted this was the lowest level for the SPR since June 1984.

The Biden administration has released more than 200 million barrels from the SPR since November last year to reduce the squeeze in global supplies caused by Western sanctions on Russian oil exports in the aftermath of the Ukraine conflict.

The administration has also been trying to offset long-running output cuts by global oil producing alliance OPEC+, which is made up of the 13-member Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its ten producer allies steered by Russia.

OPEC+ announced last week that it will cut production by 2 million barrels a day beginning November to shore up crude prices which have fallen from a March high of almost $140 a barrel to below $100 now, due in part to the SPR releases.

US domestic fuel prices had also fallen sharply in recent months due to the SPR release, with the average price of gasoline at the pump reaching as low as $3.70 per gallon in mid-September from a mid-June record high of above $5 per gallon. In the past two weeks though, gasoline prices at the pump have started increasing again, reaching an average of $3.91 per gallon on Thursday.