US Oil Reserve Less Than 2Mln Barrels From Breaking Below 400Mln Barrels - Energy Agency

The US emergency oil reserve is less than 2 million barrels from breaking below the key 400-million-barrel level after last week's outflow of almost 3.5 million barrels, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The US emergency oil reserve is less than 2 million barrels from breaking below the key 400-million-barrel level after last week's outflow of almost 3.5 million barrels, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Keeping to a 35-year low for inventories, the crude balance in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) stood at 401.7 million barrels, after a relatively-smaller release of 3.4 million barrels by the Biden administration during the week ended October 21, EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report showed.

The Biden administration has previously drawn down as much as 8 million barrels from the SPR in a week to flood the domestic market with crude supply, in an effort to keep pump prices of gasoline low.

Gasoline at US pumps reached a record high of $5 per gallon in mid-June but have come down since to an average� below $4.

President Joe Biden has, however, taken much heat from rival Republicans who have accused him of risking the nation's emergency oil reserves to try and appease voters and defend his Democrats' control of Congress and Senate in the upcoming midterm elections on November 8.

Polls so far indicate that the Democrats could lose control of either or both legislative houses.

Criticism against Biden's use of the SPR has also come from abroad.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman cautioned on Tuesday about the pitfalls of using national oil reserves to keep a lid on market prices of both, crude and fuel.

"It is my profound duty to make clear to the world that losing (releasing) emergency stocks may be painful in the months to come," the Saudi minister said at an industry conference in Riyadh.

Abdulaziz's remarks came after Biden announced last week an additional release of 15 million barrels from November to coincide with the 2 million barrels per day cut in global oil supply announced by the OPEC+ alliance of global oil producers. Saudi Arabia and Russia are the main players in OPEC+.

Biden has authorized the withdrawal of more than 200 million barrels from the SPR since November 2021. Biden has said his top priority is alleviating the hardship of Americans suffering from the worst inflation in 40 years, contributed significantly by high energy prices.�