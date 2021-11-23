UrduPoint.com

US Oil Reserve Release To Have 'Short-Lived' Impact On Prices - Petroleum Institute

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 08:38 PM

US Oil Reserve Release to Have 'Short-Lived' Impact on Prices - Petroleum Institute

The release from the US oil reserve will have only a short-term impact on surging prices unless coupled with policy action promoting the production of national energy resources, Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs of the American Petroleum Institute (API) Frank Macchiarola said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The release from the US oil reserve will have only a short-term impact on surging prices unless coupled with policy action promoting the production of national energy resources, Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs of the American Petroleum Institute (API) Frank Macchiarola said on Tuesday.

"We believe that any impact resulting from an SPR release is likely to be short-lived unless it is paired with policy measures that encourage the production of American energy resources," Macchiarola was quoted as saying by API.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in concert with other energy consuming nations, including China, India, Japan, South Korea and the UK.

The Department of Energy explained that the decision comes in response to oil prices hitting their seven-year high, to ensure adequate supply as the world exits the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pump prices in the United States have risen sharply over the past year, and have hit highs above $4.60 a gallon in California last week.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India World China Oil United Kingdom Japan South Korea United States From Million

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Israeli Minister of Energy sig ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Israeli Minister of Energy sign MoU at Expo 2020 Dubai

14 minutes ago
 Russian, Chinese Military Agreed to Boost Cooperat ..

Russian, Chinese Military Agreed to Boost Cooperation in Strategic Exercises

6 minutes ago
 Legislation to be made to sensitize public about A ..

Legislation to be made to sensitize public about AMR's causes, drawbacks: KP spe ..

6 minutes ago
 Committee approves first case of assisted suicide ..

Committee approves first case of assisted suicide in Italy

6 minutes ago
 EU to ban Belarus airline from leasing jets

EU to ban Belarus airline from leasing jets

6 minutes ago
 Dulsco launch unique Oil Re-Refinery Plant in UAE

Dulsco launch unique Oil Re-Refinery Plant in UAE

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.