US Oil Rig Count Up By 10 This Week To 397 - Baker Hughes Data

Fri 13th August 2021 | 10:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The number of rigs actively drilling for oil in the United States rose by 10 this week to 397, the highest since April 2020, industry firm Baker Hughes said on Friday in its weekly survey of the rig count.

Energy analysts polled by US media had expected oil rigs to grow by just two this week, similar to last week.

The weekly Bakers Hughes survey is an indicator of future production and is closely watched by industry firms as well as participants in energy markets.

Oil rigs stood at a record high of 1,609 in October 2014 when the United States first overtook Saudi Arabia as the world's largest crude producer.

Following a price crash over the next two years, they fell to below 400, before picking up again to above 800 by mid-2019.

At the height of US oil production in March 2020, and just before the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic, rigs stood at 664. The United States produced 13.1 million barrels per day of crude then. Currently, US crude production is at 11.1 million barrels daily.

