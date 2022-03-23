UrduPoint.com

US Oil Sees Strong Weekly Draws As Global Supply Stays Tight - Energy Information Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2022 | 10:57 PM

US Oil Sees Strong Weekly Draws as Global Supply Stays Tight - Energy Information Agency

US oil inventories fell sharply last week, with data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showing stockpiles of fuel products such as gasoline and distillates tumble well beyond forecasts and as global supplies remain tight amid Western sanctions impacting Russia's energy exports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) US oil inventories fell sharply last week, with data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showing stockpiles of fuel products such as gasoline and distillates tumble well beyond forecasts and as global supplies remain tight amid Western sanctions impacting Russia's energy exports.

Stockpiles of US crude oil fell by 2.51 million barrels last week, after a build of 4.35 million reported during the prior week to March 11, the EIA said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report published Wednesday. Analysts polled by US media had expected crude inventories to continue rising in the week to March 18, by some 144,000 barrels on the average.

With respect to gasoline, a drawdown of 2.95 million barrels added to the 3.62 million run down in the week prior. Analysts had forecast a gasoline consumption of 1.

99 million barrels on the average for last week. Gasoline is the United States' most-consumed oil product and drawdowns have been seen for seven straight weeks.

In the case of distillates, the drawdown was 2.07 million barrels versus the previous week's build of 332,000 barrels. Analysts had estimated a distillates drop of 1.39 million barrels during the week to March 18.

Distillates, which are refined into diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships as well as fuel for jets, have been the strongest growth component of the US oil complex for months, seeing virtually non-stop inventory declines since mid-January.

Analysts said global crude oil supply is down by some 3 million barrels per day due to disruptions caused by Western sanctions applied on Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine.

