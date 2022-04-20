UrduPoint.com

US Oil Stockpiles Tumble As Lower Prices At Pump Aid Consumption - Energy Agency

April 20, 2022

US Oil Stockpiles Tumble as Lower Prices at Pump Aid Consumption - Energy Agency

Stockpiles of crude oil and fuel products fell sharply in the United States last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday as pump prices came off recent record highs, spurring consumption

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Stockpiles of crude oil and fuel products fell sharply in the United States last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday as pump prices came off recent record highs, spurring consumption.

US crude stockpiles fell by 8.02 million barrels for the week ended April 15, the EIA said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report. Just a week earlier, crude stocks rose by 9.4 million barrels, the most since the week that ended on March 5, 2021.

Analysts polled by US media had expected crude inventories to rise by 2.47 million barrels last week.

Exports of US crude also almost doubled on the week, to 4.27 million barrels from 2.18 million, the EIA data showed.

A further 8.1 million barrels left the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) last week as the Biden administration released more oil into the market to relieve a global supply deficit caused by the West's sanctions on Russian exports.

The EIA said SPR stockpile levels were now at their lowest since February 2002, but that does not immediately factor releases from the reserve into its weekly numbers for crude.

Gasoline inventories fell 761,000 barrels versus analysts' expectations for a draw of 976,000.

In the previous week, gasoline saw a decline of 3.65 million barrels. automobile fuel gasoline, or petrol, is the United States' most-consumed oil product.

Stockpiles of distillates, which are refined into diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships as well as fuel for jets, tumbled by 2.66 million barrels last week, adding to the previous week's 2.9 million-barrel draw. Analysts had forecast a decline of just 829,000 barrels for last week.

Analysts said crude and fuel consumption rose as prices for fuel at the pump came off all-time highs seen in March.

"Consumers are having a little more relief at the pumps and, as such, are likely filling up a little more than they used to," John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital, said. "Thus, refiners are drawing down more crude from stockpiles, and you're seeing greater outflows of gasoline too."

The average price of gasoline at US pumps was at $4.114 per gallon on Wednesday, the American Automobile Association said, with some cities reporting retail prices of $3.85 per gallon.

A month ago, the national average for gasoline was $4.331 - the highest ever.

