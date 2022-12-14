US Oil Stockpiles Up 1st Time in 5 Weeks as Refiners Slow Work After Big Winter Fuel Build

(@FahadShabbir)

US crude oil inventories rose for the first time in five weeks as refiners slowed work last week after massively turning out fuel products ahead of the winter, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) US crude oil inventories rose for the first time in five weeks as refiners slowed work last week after massively turning out fuel products ahead of the winter, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed.

Crude inventories rose by 10.231 million barrels during the week ended December 9, the EIA said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report, after a cumulative draw of 26.86 million barrels over the five previous weeks.

Refineries operated at 92.2% of their operable capacity last week, versus 95.5% in the previous week to December 2, the EIA said.

In accordance with the crude build, the roll out in fuel products thinned.

Gasoline stockpiles rose by 4.496 million barrels during the week to December 9, after a 5.

32-million-barrel build the previous week. Gasoline is the top automobile fuel in the United States.

Inventories of distillates, meanwhile, rose by 1.364 million barrels last week, compared with a rise of 6.159 million the week before. Distillates are refined into diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships as well as fuel for jets.

Arrivals of new fuel supplies in the marketplace were mixed, indicating uneven demand.

Supply of finished motor gasoline in the marketplace was at 8.255 million barrels per day last week, down by 103,000 barrels per day.

Distillates fuel oil, meanwhile, saw a rise of 218,000 barrels per day to 3.768 million barrels per day.

Kerosene-type jet fuel saw a build of 377,000 barrels per day, to reach 1.386 million barrels daily.