US Oil Stocks Build Again As Biden Admin. Releases Crude Reserves On Market

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Stockpiles of US crude rose last week, defying forecasts for a draw, while those of fuel fell more than expected, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed Wednesday as traders bet on greater oil consumption ahead of the typical summer surge in road, air and seaborne travel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Stockpiles of US crude rose last week, defying forecasts for a draw, while those of fuel fell more than expected, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed Wednesday as traders bet on greater oil consumption ahead of the typical summer surge in road, air and seaborne travel.

The US crude inventory balance was up by 2.95 million barrels during the week ended May 5, the EIA said, versus a previous drawdown of 1.28 million for the week to April 28. Industry analysts tracked by Investing.com had forecast an inventory slide of 917,000 barrels in the latest week.

The crude build, however, comes with a caveat � the release of 2.9 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve � without which the inventory balance might have been virtually unchanged from the previous week.

Crude releases from the US reserve have been a challenge to oil bulls as the Biden administration sought to continuously moderate market optimism to prevent both oil and pump prices of fuel from rising too much to add to already high inflation.

Also, demand for fuels last week surpassed expectations, indicating greater consumption ahead of the typical summer surge in road, air and seaborne travel.

The EIA reported a gasoline inventory draw of 3.17 million for the week ended May 5, versus forecasts for a drop of 1.23 million barrels. In the previous week to April 28, there was a build of 1.74 million barrels. Automotive fuel gasoline is the top US fuel product.

On distillate stockpiles, the EIA cited a decline of 4.17 million barrels versus expectations for a drop of just 808,000 barrels. In the prior week to April 28, distillates saw a deficit of 1.19 million. Distillates, which are refined into heating oil, diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships and fuel for jets, have been the strongest component of the US petroleum complex in terms of demand.

Breaking down fuel demand further, the EIA reported total supply of finished motor gasoline to the marketplace � i.

e. fuel pumps � at 9.303 million barrels daily, versus the year-ago level of 8.7 million a day.

Jet fuel, an important gauge at this time of the year when airlines are at their busiest in the run-up to summer travel, saw demand tick up to 1.92 million barrels daily, versus year-ago levels of 1.44 million per day.

Despite the relatively bright demand statistics, oil prices were depressed as traders focused on the net crude build almost 3 million barrels for all of last week.

Adding to the gloom of the market was the lack of any confirmation by the Biden administration that it was indeed ready to halt all future sales of oil from the SPR and refill the reserve, which stands at a four-decade low of just around 362 million barrels.

US media reports had suggested on Tuesday that a decision had been made to refill the SPR, after Biden authorized the withdrawal of more than 200 million barrels from the reserve since late 2021.

"Today's market reaction reflects disappointment on two fronts: The crude build reported by the EIA for last week as well as the lack of any government confirmation that the refill of the SPR is on," John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund again, said in a phone text to Sputnik. "Between the two, I think the disappointment over the SPR was bigger, given that it involves some 200 million barrels."

New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude was down $1.59, or 2.2%, to $72.12 per barrel by 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT), after non-stop gains in three previous sessions. Wednesday's low itself was $72 for WTI. Week-to-date though, the US crude benchmark was still up almost 2% after three prior weeks of losses totaling 13%.

London-traded Brent crude was down $1.44, or 1.9%, to $76. The session low for Brent was $75.07. Still, the global oil benchmark was up around 1% on the week, after three prior days of gains. That compared with the total loss of 12% that Brent had seen over three previous weeks.

