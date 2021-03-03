UrduPoint.com
US Opens Job Office To Help Fossil Fuel Workers Find Clean Energy Jobs - Energy Secretary

Wed 03rd March 2021

US Opens Job Office to Help Fossil Fuel Workers Find Clean Energy Jobs - Energy Secretary

A newly created jobs office in the US Department of Energy will help oil and natural gas workers find new jobs in emerging industries such as geothermal power production, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) A newly created jobs office in the US Department of Energy will help oil and natural gas workers find new jobs in emerging industries such as geothermal power production, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Wednesday.

"We've already created a jobs office inside of the department of energy. Our fossil energy office is working hand in glove with the jobs office to develop strategies to ensure that we leave no worker behind," Granholm told a virtual seminar sponsored by the IHS Markit research firm.

Granholm cited the development of geothermal energy as one industry that could benefit from expertise of oil and gas workers.

"You already drill," Granholm said. Oil and gas engineers' experience could improve operational efficiencies in geothermal well construction and in reservoir development and management," she said.

The Energy Department is exploring underground energy storage reservoirs as a technology that could dramatically expand the use of geothermal energy production beyond seismically active zones

The Biden administration has embraced a goal of transitioning the United States to an economy with zero carbon emissions by 2050.

