US Opens Some Export License Applications for Selling Products to Huawei - Trump Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The United States has provided a small concession to China by partially opening up its general merchandise application for export licenses regarding telecommunications giant Huawei, US National Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump at the G20 summit said that he would allow US companies to sell their equipment to Chinese tech giant Huawei if this did not threaten the US national security, adding that the Washington and Beijing were discussing the possibility for the US Department of Commerce to abandon its ban on the company.

"It's great we are reopening talks with China... we've been accommodative, we will not lift tariffs during the talks," Kudlow said on Wednesday. "We have slightly opened up the general merchandise applications for export licenses, not national security."

He added that the administration is hopeful that China will meet its end of the bargain by purchasing American products in the agricultural sector and possibly in the industrial and energy sector as well.

Moreover, Kudlow mentioned that US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin will be busy next week scheduling personal meetings with their Chinese counterparts to continue trade negotiations.

The United States and China have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged in the wake of Trump's decision last June to impose the 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit. Since then, the two sides have exchanged several rounds of tariffs.

In May, the United States escalated the trade dispute with China when it imposed a 25 tariff on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. China pledged to retaliate by hiking tariffs on $60 billion worth of US imports in June.