UrduPoint.com

US Orders Oil Reserve Release In Response To 7-Year Price Highs - Energy Dept.

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:38 PM

US Orders Oil Reserve Release in Response to 7-Year Price Highs - Energy Dept.

The United States has ordered a release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in response to the oil prices hitting their seven-year highs, to ensure adequate supply as the world exits the COVID-19 pandemic, the Energy Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The United States has ordered a release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in response to the oil prices hitting their seven-year highs, to ensure adequate supply as the world exits the COVID-19 pandemic, the Energy Department said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the SPR in concert with other energy consuming nations, including China, India, Japan, South Korea and the UK.

"As the global economy recovers from the pandemic, oil supply has failed to increase at a pace necessary to meet demand. Today's decision is in response to the highest oil prices experienced in seven years and aims to ensure adequate supply as we exit the pandemic," the statement said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India World China Oil United Kingdom Japan South Korea United States From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

WAM REPORT : UAE, Turkey aim to advance bilateral ..

WAM REPORT : UAE, Turkey aim to advance bilateral relations

10 minutes ago
 Nigeria dismisses report on bloody crackdown of pr ..

Nigeria dismisses report on bloody crackdown of protesters

2 minutes ago
 Rescue-1122 organises sports gala

Rescue-1122 organises sports gala

2 minutes ago
 NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole death of mother ..

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole death of mother of Adnleeb Abbas

2 minutes ago
 CDWP clears Nulla Lai Expressway, Ring Road Rwp

CDWP clears Nulla Lai Expressway, Ring Road Rwp

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Russia Seeks to Balance Climate Action ..

Lavrov Says Russia Seeks to Balance Climate Action, Economic Goals

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.