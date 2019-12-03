UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Owes Over $490Mln Toward UN's Regular Budget - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:10 PM

US Owes Over $490Mln Toward UN's Regular Budget - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Washington's debt toward the United Nations regular budget now stands at about $491 million, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The US has about 491 million left to pay," Dujarric said.

In the last few weeks, the United States had paid about $563 million to the organization as well as paid in full its dues toward the annual budget for 2018, Dujarric said on Monday.

According to the spokesman, the most recent payment by the country, hosting the UN's headquarters, was made on November 25 for $300 million.

In October, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Program Planning, Finance and Budget Chandramouli Ramanathan told reporters that the US debt toward the organization's budget had exceeded $1 billion.

Earlier in that month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that the world's body was facing a severe budget crisis due to many member states' failure to pay their regular annual dues.

The US mission to the United Nations promised it would provide the vast majority of what the United States owes to the regular budget this fall. The United States traditionally pays later than other countries because of the structure of its fiscal year and consequently its budget.

US President Donald Trump has argued that the United States is carrying an unfair burden covering the United Nations' costs and has called for significant institutional reforms in the world body.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World United Nations Washington Budget Trump United States October November 2018 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dick Cheney to lead insightful panels on new globa ..

46 minutes ago

NAB withdraws petition seeking cancellation of Sha ..

49 seconds ago

Greek Prime Minister to Discuss Turkish 'Provocati ..

51 seconds ago

Russian Envoy to US Lays Wreath in Washington to C ..

52 seconds ago

Pakistan supports creation of independent Palestin ..

54 seconds ago

Senior US Diplomat to Visit Ukraine for Talks With ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.