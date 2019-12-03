UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Washington's debt toward the United Nations regular budget now stands at about $491 million, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The US has about 491 million left to pay," Dujarric said.

In the last few weeks, the United States had paid about $563 million to the organization as well as paid in full its dues toward the annual budget for 2018, Dujarric said on Monday.

According to the spokesman, the most recent payment by the country, hosting the UN's headquarters, was made on November 25 for $300 million.

In October, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Program Planning, Finance and Budget Chandramouli Ramanathan told reporters that the US debt toward the organization's budget had exceeded $1 billion.

Earlier in that month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that the world's body was facing a severe budget crisis due to many member states' failure to pay their regular annual dues.

The US mission to the United Nations promised it would provide the vast majority of what the United States owes to the regular budget this fall. The United States traditionally pays later than other countries because of the structure of its fiscal year and consequently its budget.

US President Donald Trump has argued that the United States is carrying an unfair burden covering the United Nations' costs and has called for significant institutional reforms in the world body.