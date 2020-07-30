US Pace Of Economic Recovery From Covid-19 Slowing Down - Fed Chair Powell

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Preliminary data shows that the pace of US economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is slowing down, Federal Chairman Jay Powell said on Wednesday.

"On balance it looks like the data are pointing to the slowing in pace in the recovery," Powell said during a news conference.

"I want to stress it's too early to say both how large that is and how sustained it will be. We just don't know yet because we have to wait to see the actual data on spending and employment come in. But this is what we're seeing."