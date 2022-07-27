UrduPoint.com

US-Pak Pledge To Strengthen Bilateral Economic, Trade Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2022 | 08:55 PM

US-Pak pledge to strengthen bilateral economic, trade ties

The United States (US) and Pakistan on Wednesday pledged to strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations and work together for the peace and stability of the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The United States (US) and Pakistan on Wednesday pledged to strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations and work together for the peace and stability of the region.

The U.S Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce here.

Syed Naveed Qamar congratulated the ambassador on assuming his charge in Pakistan and underscored the importance of the decades-long relationship between Pakistan and the U.S.

The role played by Pakistan in averting a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the efforts undertaken by it to ensure stability of the region were also highlighted.

The ambassador appreciated the significant growth seen in exports from Pakistan to the U.S. and expressed the hope for a deeper and wider bilateral relationship in the fields of trade and investment, digital services, science and technology, education, energy and climate.

The recently held Pakistan-U.S. Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Intersessional Meeting was hailed by both sides as an important development in paving the way for future engagements.

Federal Secretary for Commerce, Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui informed that subsequent to the TIFA Intersessional, technical-level discussions have been held by the Ministry of Commerce on various market access issues between both countries.

The commerce minister also requested for early revival of the U.S. GSP Scheme which will further provide market access to Pakistani exporters.

To the concern expressed by Ambassador Blome regarding difficulties faced by businesses due to the import ban on luxury items recently implemented by the Government of Pakistan, the Minister for Commerce assured that the ban is temporary in nature and a certain relief has already been granted to some of the shipments.

Ambassador Blome was assured that the Ministry of Commerce is working diligently for the resolution of any issues being faced by businesses, including those of U.S.

Regional connectivity also came under discussion as Secretary Commerce highlighted the steps taken by Pakistan to further connectivity within the region, especially with the Central Asian Republics (CARs), most recently with the signing of Transit Trade Agreement between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Resolution Technology Exports Import Education Uzbekistan United States Market Commerce From Government Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Reusser wins women's Tour fourth stage, Vos retain ..

Reusser wins women's Tour fourth stage, Vos retains lead

1 minute ago
 Secy LG&CD for smooth flow of Muharram processions ..

Secy LG&CD for smooth flow of Muharram processions

1 minute ago
 Strict accountability being enforced in police: RP ..

Strict accountability being enforced in police: RPO

1 minute ago
 ACE files reply to Sheikh Rashid's plea

ACE files reply to Sheikh Rashid's plea

1 minute ago
 DC stresses strict security arrangements during Mu ..

DC stresses strict security arrangements during Muharram

5 minutes ago
 Afzal Zaidi nominated as teaching expert for Pakis ..

Afzal Zaidi nominated as teaching expert for Pakistan Administrative Service Off ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.