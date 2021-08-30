US, Pakistan agree for enhancing the economic, trade ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :United States and Pakistan on Monday agreed for enhancing the economic and trade ties in different spheres of economy spheres and also decide to search new avenues of trade.

Adviser for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood and the United States Secretary Commerce, Gina M. Raimondo held a telephonic conversation to discuss issues for promoting trade and investment between the two countries, said press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

It was the second such engagement at the top level on trade and investment since the inauguration of the Biden Administration, first dialogue was held with United States Trade Representative (USTR) earlier in May this year.

The adviser highlighted the trade and investment opportunities for US enterprises in Pakistan in areas such as textiles, agriculture, IT, engineering, pharmaceutical, etc.

To this, the US Secretary Commerce showed interest in investment opportunities in digital economy in Pakistan.

The both sides underscored the importance of enhancing collaboration to remove the trade barriers and subsequently smoothen trade between the two countries.