Open Menu

US-Pakistan Discusses To Strengthen Bilateral Trade Economic, Trade Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2023 | 06:07 PM

US-Pakistan discusses to strengthen bilateral trade economic, trade ties

The United States (US) and Pakistan on Thursday discussed strengthening bilateral trade relations, fostering mutual cooperation to the bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The United States (US) and Pakistan on Thursday discussed strengthening bilateral trade relations, fostering mutual cooperation to the bilateral ties.

US Ambassador Donald Blome called on the Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production, Dr. Gohar Ejaz in the Ministry of Commerce, said a press release issued here.

One of the key highlights of the meeting was the exploration of potential opportunities for boosting trade in various sectors, including Textile, value added food products, Fresh Mangoes and Dates, Soybean and Beef.

Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz informed that the Government of Pakistan has formed a Special Investment Facilitation Council aimed at attracting investments in various sectors such as Mines and Minerals, Agriculture, Information Technology, and Energy and he invited that more US companies could explore the options to invest in these sectorsThe Minister elaborated on the government's efforts for an economic revival plan with the Ambassador underscoring the importance of economic growth of Pakistan's future and appreciated the US government for their continued support.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Agriculture United States Commerce Textile Government

Recent Stories

"Ab Gaon Chamkenge" program underway in 91 union c ..

"Ab Gaon Chamkenge" program underway in 91 union councils of Bahawalpur

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council signs MoU with Jad ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council signs MoU with Jadwa Investment

14 minutes ago
 PRCS-GB Launches an awareness and cleanliness camp ..

PRCS-GB Launches an awareness and cleanliness campaign at the prominent tourist ..

10 minutes ago
 Street crimes in city, kidnapping for ransom in Ri ..

Street crimes in city, kidnapping for ransom in Riverine area being curbed: Care ..

10 minutes ago
 MoIB releases details of payments made to media fo ..

MoIB releases details of payments made to media for ads during last 2 years

10 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects facilities at THQ, hospital ..

Commissioner inspects facilities at THQ, hospital Gujar Khan

7 minutes ago
Health minister calls on prime minister

Health minister calls on prime minister

7 minutes ago
 PM directs measures to address issues confronting ..

PM directs measures to address issues confronting overseas Pakistanis

7 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Jilani calls on PM Kakar

Foreign Minister Jilani calls on PM Kakar

7 minutes ago
 UAJK extends admission deadline for fall semester

UAJK extends admission deadline for fall semester

7 minutes ago
 7th Sept, a historic day for preservation of Proph ..

7th Sept, a historic day for preservation of Prophethood: Haqqani

22 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports and Abu Dhabi Customs sign agre ..

Abu Dhabi Airports and Abu Dhabi Customs sign agreement to reinforce service exc ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business