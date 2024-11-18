US-Pakistan partnership: Ahsan highlights climate change, energy sustainability, food security issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday highlighted the importance of addressing global challenges such as climate change, energy sustainability and food security while discussing future cooperation between Pakistan and the United States.

Addressing an event organized by USAID to mark the longstanding US infrastructure development support to Pakistan, he called for collaborative research in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and modern infrastructure to build a more resilient future.

He also stressed the need for engaging the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in the United States to strengthen cultural, academic and economic ties between the two countries, a news release said.

“Pakistan, with its strategic location at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia, and the middle East, is a natural partner for the United States in promoting regional connectivity and economic integration,” Ahsan Iqbal said.

The minister expressed optimism about revitalizing the US Pakistan partnership under the new US administration, stating that mutual respect and constructive engagement was the key to addressing shared challenges and unlocking new opportunities for growth.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to building a future of peace, prosperity and progress in collaboration with the United States.

He said significant contributions of the United States to Pakistan’s infrastructure projects reflected on the enduring strategic importance of the bilateral relationship, and outlined a roadmap for future cooperation under the leadership of the new US President.

The minister highlighted the historical foundation of US-Pakistan relations, which began with defense cooperation and evolved into a robust development partnership.

He stressed the importance of fostering a new dimension of collaboration focused on education, infrastructure and economic development to address emerging global challenges.

In line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said, Pakistan would establish friendly and cordial relations with all nations, particularly the United States, which always stood for justice and humanity.

Ahsan Iqbal lauded the transformational impact of United State supported infrastructure projects in Pakistan, citing the iconic Mangla and Tarbela dams that continued to serve as lifelines for the agriculture and energy sectors. He also mentioned US funded initiatives in healthcare, education and transportation sectors, which significantly improved the quality of life for millions.

He viewed these projects not only addressed Pakistan’s immediate needs but also laid the foundation for long-term sustainable growth.

The minister also recalled the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor, launched during the PMLN government tenure of 2013-18, describing it as a ‘critical initiative’ to strengthen academic and research collaborations.

He acknowledged the Fulbright Scholarship program, the largest in the world for Pakistan, as a transformative opportunity that empowered thousands of Pakistanis to contribute meaningfully to national progress.

Ahsan Iqbal underscored the potential for expanding bilateral trade, which exceeded $6.5 billion in 2023, and called for enhanced market access and joint ventures in key sectors such as information technology, agriculture and manufacturing.

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and USAID Mission Director Veeraya (Kate) Somvongsir, who were also present at the event, highlighted the achievements of the US-Pakistan relationship over the past seven decades and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.