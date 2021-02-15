US, Pakistani businessmen discuss bilateral trade

United States delegation comprised of 10 senior executives from leading American companies in the Pharmaceutical, IT, energy, and consumer goods sectors here Monday visited Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office to discuss ways and means with Pakistani businessmen to increase bilateral trade and American investment in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :United States delegation comprised of 10 senior executives from leading American companies in the Pharmaceutical, IT, energy, and consumer goods sectors here Monday visited Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office to discuss ways and means with Pakistani businessmen to increase bilateral trade and American investment in Pakistan.

The members of the delegation briefed the Senior Vice President FPCCI Khawaja Shahzaib Akram on investments in Pakistan's medical and technology sector.

The delegation members held a business-to-business meeting with Pakistani businessmen regarding the setting up the medical devices industry and technology transfer in Pakistan.

Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, SVP FPCCI assured the US business delegation of full cooperation of FPCCI in investing in Pakistan.

The meeting discussed the promotion of bilateral trade.

On the occasion, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram said that Pakistani businessmen were interested in investing in technology transfer, asserting that joint ventures were of paramount importance in today's world. The FPCCI would continue to play its role in attracting foreign investment to the country, he added.

Dr. Imran Sharif, a member of the US delegation said that they would introduce modern American technology in Pakistan. There was a dire need for skilled labor in Pakistan. If there was skilled labor in Pakistan, it would be effortless to set up a Pakistan industry, he added.