U.S Partners With KP To Organize Land Fair
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Government of the United States has partnered with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (GoKP) to organize a “Zameen Mela” (Land Fair) supporting economic growth and development here at a local hotel on Tuesday.
The event was aimed to encourage public interest in land registration in the Merged Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), showcase the more accessible and simplified land registration process, and highlight the growing opportunities in the province’s real estate market.
Following the merger of KP and the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas, the KP government and development partners are re-imagining land registration and real estate and driving economic development.
The Zameen Mela brought together key players from the real estate industry, government, media and local communities to discuss and promote land registration and investment in these areas.
Addressing on the occasion, U.S. Consul General Shante Moore reaffirmed the commitment of the U.
S. government to support KP’s economic development, stating, “together, we’re working toward a future where every person in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in the Merged Areas, can thrive and prosper”.
Secretary board of Revenue, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashif Nadeem in his address to the gathering, said that every business startup or investment made in the merged areas – despite the challenges – represents hope for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that they are committed to creating a supportive environment for these districts to grow and thrive. The land settlement programme is a vital part of this effort.
The U.S. government’s support for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is demonstrated through its significant investment of $1.7 billion in development assistance since 2008. This enduring engagement underscores a robust partnership with the people and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting its role in advancing the region’s growth and development.
