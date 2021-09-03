UrduPoint.com

US Petroleum Reserve To Release 1.5Mln Barrels From Supply After Hurricane Ida - Granholm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 01:20 AM

US Petroleum Reserve to Release 1.5Mln Barrels From Supply After Hurricane Ida - Granholm

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday that she authorized the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to release 1.5 million barrels from its stockpile to help alleviate supply issues for crude oil in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Granholm said she has authorized the SPR to conduct an exchange with ExxonMobil Baton Rouge, which is located in the US state of Louisiana where the hurricane struck, to resolve any logistical issues of moving crude oil within areas affected by the storm.

"The exchange involves a release of 1,500,000 barrels of crude oil to ExxonMobil," Granholm said in a statement.

Granholm explained the move was undertaken to ensure the Baton Rouge region has access to fuel as quickly as possible as the region continues its recovery.

Ida pummeled Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday before turning into a tropical storm. Prior to its landfall, some 95 percent of the crude and natural gas facilities on the Gulf of Mexico had been shuttered as a precaution.

About 80 percent of the oil production and 83 percent of the gas facilities remained shut mid-day Wednesday, the US Energy Department said. It also said that some 1.2 million power outages persisted in the United States as of 7:00 a.m. on Thursday in the aftermath of the storm.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Storm Exchange Oil Baton Rouge United States Mexico Gas Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

President urges business community to develop bran ..

President urges business community to develop brand Pakistan, tap export potenti ..

57 minutes ago
 SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime ..

SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime Minister ; endorses govt's le ..

57 minutes ago
 Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Si ..

Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Situation in Afghanistan - US St ..

57 minutes ago
 Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

1 hour ago
 Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Al ..

Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Ali Geelani

1 hour ago
 Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign M ..

Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign Minister - State Department

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.