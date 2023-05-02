UrduPoint.com

US, Philippines To Co-Host 2024 Indo-Pacific Business Forum In Manila - Joint Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The United States and the Philippines will co-host the 2024 Indo-Pacific business Forum in Manila to advance the position of the Pacific country as a key regional supply chains hub, according to a joint statement.

"Furthermore, the leaders announce that the United States and the Philippines will co-host the 2024 Indo-Pacific Business Forum - the United States' marquee commercial event in the region - in Manila, which will further establish the Philippines as a key hub for regional supply chains and high-quality investment," the statement said on Monday.

The two countries will also work with stakeholders from a host of sectors regarding opportunities to enhance bilateral economic engagement with a focus on developing resilient supply chains, the statement said.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos is currently on a visit to Washington. He said earlier on Monday that Manila is against military provocations and will not turn into a "staging post" for any country's military campaign.

More Stories From Business

