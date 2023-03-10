UrduPoint.com

US Pick For World Bank President Candidate To Visit London, Brussels March 9-14 - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 07:26 PM

US Pick for World Bank President Candidate to Visit London, Brussels March 9-14 - Treasury

The US candidate for the position president of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, will travel to London and Brussels on March 9-14 as part of his global "listening tour" that commenced this week in Ivory Coast and Kenya, the US Department of the Treasury said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The US candidate for the position president of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, will travel to London and Brussels on March 9-14 as part of his global "listening tour" that commenced this week in Ivory Coast and Kenya, the US Department of the Treasury said.

"World Bank President candidate Ajay Banga will travel to London and Brussels from March 9 through March 14 as he continues a global listening tour that began earlier this week with visits to Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) and Kenya," the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Both Kenya and the Ivory Coast have endorsed Banga's candidacy for president of the World Bank, the release said.

While in London, Banga is planning to meet with government officials and representatives of civil society organizations focused on development and will participate in a roundtable discussion on expanding so-called climate finance, the release said.

In Brussels, Banga will meet with senior government officials from a range of European Union member states to discuss how to meet the World Bank's development goals while addressing the global challenges of climate change and pandemics, the release added.

On February 23, US President Joe Biden nominated Banga as the US candidate to lead the World Bank.

Banga was the former CEO of Mastercard and currently serves as the Vice Chairman at the growth equity firm General Atlantic. Banga also worked on the US President's Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations and co-chaired the Partnership for Central America alongside US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank Civil Society European Union Brussels London Lead Ivory Coast Kenya February March From Government

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

7 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

7 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

7 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.