US Pick for World Bank President Candidate to Visit London, Brussels March 9-14 - Treasury

The US candidate for the position president of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, will travel to London and Brussels on March 9-14 as part of his global "listening tour" that commenced this week in Ivory Coast and Kenya, the US Department of the Treasury said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The US candidate for the position president of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, will travel to London and Brussels on March 9-14 as part of his global "listening tour" that commenced this week in Ivory Coast and Kenya, the US Department of the Treasury said.

"World Bank President candidate Ajay Banga will travel to London and Brussels from March 9 through March 14 as he continues a global listening tour that began earlier this week with visits to Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) and Kenya," the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Both Kenya and the Ivory Coast have endorsed Banga's candidacy for president of the World Bank, the release said.

While in London, Banga is planning to meet with government officials and representatives of civil society organizations focused on development and will participate in a roundtable discussion on expanding so-called climate finance, the release said.

In Brussels, Banga will meet with senior government officials from a range of European Union member states to discuss how to meet the World Bank's development goals while addressing the global challenges of climate change and pandemics, the release added.

On February 23, US President Joe Biden nominated Banga as the US candidate to lead the World Bank.

Banga was the former CEO of Mastercard and currently serves as the Vice Chairman at the growth equity firm General Atlantic. Banga also worked on the US President's Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations and co-chaired the Partnership for Central America alongside US Vice President Kamala Harris.