UrduPoint.com

US Plans To Provide Additional $9.9Bln In Budget Support To Ukraine - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 11:50 PM

US Plans to Provide Additional $9.9Bln in Budget Support to Ukraine - State Dept.

The United States expects to provide another $9.9 billion in budget support to Ukraine, the director of the Office of Foreign Assistance at the State Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The United States expects to provide another $9.9 billion in budget support to Ukraine, the director of the Office of Foreign Assistance at the State Department said on Wednesday.

"The US has provided $13 billion in budget support to the Government of Ukraine, and working with Congress in the coming months, we plan on providing $9.

9 billion. And we remain committed to working with the Government of Ukraine to maintain its operational capacity and to provide additional budget support as necessary," Dafna Rand said during a press briefing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Budget United States Congress Government Billion

Recent Stories

Fujairah CP meets Vice Presidents of Uganda, Maldi ..

Fujairah CP meets Vice Presidents of Uganda, Maldives

8 minutes ago
 Munich airport scraps flights Friday over strike

Munich airport scraps flights Friday over strike

2 minutes ago
 Italy's Berlusconi acquitted in starlet bribery tr ..

Italy's Berlusconi acquitted in starlet bribery trial

2 minutes ago
 Ohio AG Dismisses Charges Filed Against Journalist ..

Ohio AG Dismisses Charges Filed Against Journalist Covering Train Derailment - S ..

14 minutes ago
 Current economic crisis 'inherited from PTI': Paki ..

Current economic crisis 'inherited from PTI': Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Sen ..

14 minutes ago
 UN Announces Openness to Assisting Russia in Accom ..

UN Announces Openness to Assisting Russia in Accommodating Ukrainian Refugees

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.