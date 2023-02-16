UrduPoint.com

US Plans To Provide Additional $9.9Bln In Budget Support To Ukraine - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 12:00 AM

US Plans to Provide Additional $9.9Bln in Budget Support to Ukraine - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The United States expects to provide another $9.9 billion in budget support to Ukraine, the director of the Office of Foreign Assistance at the State Department said on Wednesday.

"The US has provided $13 billion in budget support to the Government of Ukraine, and working with Congress in the coming months, we plan on providing $9.

9 billion. And we remain committed to working with the Government of Ukraine to maintain its operational capacity and to provide additional budget support as necessary," Dafna Rand said during a press briefing.

