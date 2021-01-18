US Plans to Sanction Russian Pipelayer Fortuna Over Nord Stream 2 - Reports

The United States plans to impose sanctions on Russian pipelaying vessel Fortuna, which is involved in the construction of gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, Bloomberg reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The United States plans to impose sanctions on Russian pipelaying vessel Fortuna, which is involved in the construction of gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Nord Stream 2 envisages the construction of a 745-mile twin pipeline will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Germany through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. The project is actively opposed by the United States, which is promoting its liquefied natural gas to the EU, as well as by Ukraine and a number of European countries.

The United States imposed sanctions on the pipeline in December 2019, as a result of which, Switzerland's Allseas was forced to stop laying.

In December 2020, Fortuna laid 2.6 kilometers of pipes in German waters. As a result, according to Nord Stream 2 AG, the project's operator, approximately 148 kilometers of the pipeline 120 kilometers remained in Danish waters and about 28 kilometers in German waters. The Danish authorities have given a nod tt Fortuna's operations from January 15, the German permit for this vessel is valid until the end of May.