US 'Pleased' to See OPEC+ Extending Deep Oil Production Cuts - Energy Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The United States welcomes the OPEC+ alliance extending its oil output cuts to July as it helps to stabilize energy market, US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said on Wednesday.

"Under the [OPEC+] agreement that was reached in March, global oil production has been reduced and global markets have been made more stable.

I was pleased to see the announcement this weekend that they are going to extend that agreement for at least another 30 days," Brouilette said at a joint videoconference with the chief of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol.

On Saturday, the OPEC+ oil producing countries agreed to extend the 9.7 million barrel daily cut for another month until July.