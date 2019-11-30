UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Posts 1st Month In 70 Years As Net Petroleum Exporter - Energy Agency EIA

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) The United States has posted a full month as a net petroleum exporter for the first time in 70 years, as total shipment of crude oil and other petroleum products exceeded imports in September, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report published Friday.

"EIA estimates that the United States exported 140,000 b/d (barrels per day) more total crude oil and petroleum products in September than it imported; total exports exceeded imports by 550,000 b/d in October," the agency said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook. "If confirmed in survey-collected monthly data, it would be the first time the United States exported more petroleum than it imported since EIA records began in 1949.

"

The report said the EIA expects total crude oil and petroleum net exports to average 750,000 b/d in 2020 compared with average net imports of 520,000 b/d in 2019.

The United States is already the world's biggest crude oil producer, with the EIA estimating output at 12.9 million b/d in its weekly petroleum supply-demand report issued Wednesday.

Second largest oil producer Russia is expected to turn out 11.17-11.19 million b/d this year, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in July.

The third largest, Saudi Arabia, was producing 9.9 million b/d of crude oil in August, according to EIA estimates.

