US Prefers Targeted 'Micro Approach' To Coronavirus Management - White House Adviser

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 10:18 PM

US Prefers Targeted 'Micro Approach' to Coronavirus Management - White House Adviser

The US administration prefers a targeted micro approach to manage the coronavirus outbreak over more sweeping measures that may hurt the economy and population, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The US administration prefers a targeted micro approach to manage the coronavirus outbreak over more sweeping measures that may hurt the economy and population, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.

"We would prefer a targeted approach, a rather micro approach," Kudlow said in an interview to CNBC. "Let's think about individuals who might lose paychecks because they have to stay home if they get the virus. Let's think about small businesses that might get hurt by this."

Trump's adviser warned against panic and overreacting. He assured that the US economy remains sound and coronavirus risks are low for most of the Americans.

"I just don't want to panic.

I don't want to panic on the economy, which looks sound. I don't want to panic on the virus, which frankly, most Americans are not at risk. And I don't want to panic on policy measures. Let's try to be calm and not overreact," Kudlow added.

He admitted however that the administration cannot predict the magnitude of the coronavirus outbreak and a possible slowdown of the economy.

"Although, frankly, so far it looks relatively contained," Kudlow added.

The coronavirus has killed over 3,400 people worldwide and infected more than 100,000 in some 85 countries, including 236 confirmed cases and 14 deaths in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

