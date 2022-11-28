UrduPoint.com

US Pressuring EU On Price Ceiling For Russian Oil - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2022 | 06:20 PM

US Pressuring EU on Price Ceiling for Russian Oil - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) The United States is pressuring the EU member states to impose a price cap on Russian oil, Politico reported on Monday.

Last week, media reported that the European Union was discussing the introduction of a price ceiling for Russian oil of between $65 and $70 per barrel, in order to reduce Russia's income from resource exports. However, Poland and the Baltic states considered this proposal "too generous" for Moscow and suggested a price cap that was twice as low, according to the reports. The negotiations are expected to continue on Monday.

One senior diplomat from a Mediterranean member country told Politico that the EU had been experiencing "pressure from the US" to agree on an oil price.

The news outlet added that the EU was under increased pressure from the G7 members as well.

According to the outlet, the EU price cap, if agreed on, is scheduled to come into force on December 5, synergizing with a similar UK ban as well as a ban on seaborne imports of Russian oil.

Western countries have been seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports since the country launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. In September, the G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose a price cap on Russian oil and urged all nations to support the initiative. In October, the EU introduced its eighth package of sanctions against Moscow, which included a legislative basis for setting a price cap for maritime shipments of Russian oil to third countries.

Moscow, in turn, has pledged to stop exporting Russian oil altogether to countries that impose the price cap.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Oil Price United Kingdom Poland United States February September October December Gas Media All From

Recent Stories

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

1 hour ago
 President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in fi ..

President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in field of defence

2 hours ago
 Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannes ..

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow

5 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Rou ..

Vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Round Experience at An Affordable ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awa ..

Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awards

5 hours ago
 Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of part ..

Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of partnership

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.