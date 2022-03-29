UrduPoint.com

US Prioritizes China As Top Security Threat, Views Russia As 'Acute' Challenge - Pentagon

Published March 29, 2022

US Prioritizes China as Top Security Threat, Views Russia as 'Acute' Challenge - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The United States is prioritizing China as its top national security threat and views Russia as an acute threat, the Defense Department said on Monday.

"The FY23 President's Budget allows DoD to develop, procure, and modernize capabilities to ensure combat-credible forces across all domains to address the pacing challenge from the People's Republic of China and to address acute threats from Russia," the budget document said.

During a press briefing with three Pentagon officials earlier in the day, US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said China is the most consequential strategic competitor.

The Pentagon officials talked also accused Russia of pursuing a "political, economic, and military strategy that seeks to "fracture NATO.

The budget also says to counter Russia, the Defense Department 2023 request seeks to optimize Joint Force responsiveness to deter challenges in the US European Command area of responsibility through investments that enhance US partners' readiness and capabilities in the region.

The budget specifically requests about $5.1 billion to address security and strategic challenges posed by Russia in Europe.

The Defense Department seeks $6.1 billion for the United States' deterrence initiative in the Pacific, which includes integrated fires, new missile warning and tracking architecture, construction to enable enhanced posture, funding for Defense of Guam, and multinational information sharing, training, and experimentation.

