UrduPoint.com

US Prioritizes China As Top Security Threat, Views Russia As 'Acute' Challenge - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Prioritizes China as Top Security Threat, Views Russia as 'Acute' Challenge - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The United States is prioritizing China as its top national security threat and views Russia as an acute threat, the Defense Department said on Monday.

"The FY23 President's Budget allows DoD to develop, procure, and modernize capabilities to ensure combat-credible forces across all domains to address the pacing challenge from the People's Republic of China and to address acute threats from Russia," the budget document said.

During a press briefing with three Pentagon officials earlier in the day, US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said China is the most consequential strategic competitor.

The Pentagon officials talked also accused Russia of pursuing a "political, economic, and military strategy that seeks to "fracture NATO.

"

The budget also says to counter Russia, the Defense Department 2023 request seeks to optimize Joint Force responsiveness to deter challenges in the US European Command area of responsibility through investments that enhance US partners' readiness and capabilities in the region.

The budget specifically requests about $5.1 billion to address security and strategic challenges posed by Russia in Europe.

The Defense Department seeks $6.1 billion for the United States' deterrence initiative in the Pacific, which includes integrated fires, new missile warning and tracking architecture, construction to enable enhanced posture, funding for Defense of Guam, and multinational information sharing, training, and experimentation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe China Budget Pentagon United States All From Top Billion

Recent Stories

Changing CM Punjab is not easy decision: Shafqat

Changing CM Punjab is not easy decision: Shafqat

7 minutes ago
 Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival starts at Unive ..

Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival starts at University of Agriculture Faisalaba ..

7 minutes ago
 Energy Situation Can Lead to Governmental Crises i ..

Energy Situation Can Lead to Governmental Crises in Europe - Russian Envoy to EU

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Arts Council organized an exhibition on Suf ..

Punjab Arts Council organized an exhibition on Sufism

7 minutes ago
 NASA Continues Professional, Working Relationship ..

NASA Continues Professional, Working Relationship With Russia - Chief

7 minutes ago
 Biden Requests $26Bln in Discretionary Funding for ..

Biden Requests $26Bln in Discretionary Funding for Space Program NASA - US 2023 ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>