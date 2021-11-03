US Private Employers Added 43% More Jobs Than Forecast in October - Surveyor

UrduPoint.com

Private employers in the United States added 571,000 jobs in October, some 43% more than predicted by economists, as the world's largest economy continued to improve in hiring despite facing COVID-19-related challenges, data from private payrolls surveyor ADP showed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Private employers in the United States added 571,000 jobs in October, some 43% more than predicted by economists, as the world's largest economy continued to improve in hiring despite facing COVID-19-related challenges, data from private payrolls surveyor ADP showed on Wednesday.

"The labor market showed renewed momentum last month, with a jump from the third quarter average of 385,000 monthly jobs added, marking nearly 5 million job gains this year," ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson said in a statement. "Service sector providers led the increase and the goods sector gains were broad based, reporting the strongest reading of the year."

Economists polled by US media had forecast an addition of 400,000 private sector jobs in September.

Richardson said large companies helped fuel the stronger labor market trend in October, marking the second straight month of impressive growth.

"The job market is revving back up as the Deltawave of the pandemic winds down.

Job gains are accelerating across all industries, and especially among large companies," Moody's Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi said. "As long as the pandemic remains contained, more big job gains are likely in coming months.

It was the second month in a row where private payrolls had come in above forecasts, after September's beat of 568,000 that came in about 30% higher to expectations.

The ADP data came ahead of Friday's scheduled US non-farm payrolls report for October from the Labor Department, which will measure�employment in both the private and government sectors. Economists have forecast payrolls to have grown by a total of 450,000 last month, after an anemic 194,000 in September.

Nearly two years into the COVID-19 crisis, restoring job growth remains one of the main concerns of US policymakers. The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April 2020, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus. About 5 million of those jobs have yet to return, officials say.�

