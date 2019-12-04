UrduPoint.com
US Private Hiring Slows Sharply In November: ADP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 09:02 PM

US private hiring slows sharply in November: ADP

Hiring in the US private sector slowed sharply in November as small businesses, manufacturers, retailers and construction firms shed workers, according to data released Wednesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Hiring in the US private sector slowed sharply in November as small businesses, manufacturers, retailers and construction firms shed workers, according to data released Wednesday.

The monthly report from payroll services firm ADP did not bode well for a more closely watched official employment report due out Friday. The two are frequently out of step, however.

Total private hiring rose by just 67,000 net new positions in November, marking the weakest pace in seven months and the third straight slowdown in hiring.

Economists had expected an increase of 175,000, or nearly three times as much.

With the United States experiencing a record 11-year expansion, economists are watching for signs the jobs engine is beginning to sputter.

Businesses, skittish due to the US-China trade war, may cut back on hiring which could eat into consumer spending, a mainstay of the US economy.

The stronger service sector added a net 85,000 positions as health care and professional services industries provided the bulk of gains, according to the report.

But the workforce among goods producers, including the oil sector, shrank by 18,000 positions.

