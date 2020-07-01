UrduPoint.com
US Private Payrolls Data ADP Shows 2.37 Mln Jobs Created In June Amid Covid-19 Reopenings

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The US economy gained 2.37 million jobs in June as more businesses across America reopened from lockdowns forced by the coronavirus pandemic, private payrolls surveyor ADP said on Wednesday.

"Small business hiring picked up in the month of June," Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute, said in a statement. "As the economy slowly continues to recover, we are seeing a significant rebound in industries that once experienced the greatest job losses. In fact, 70 percent of the jobs added this month were in the leisure and hospitality, trade and construction industries."

